Special package to speed up revival of Kandala bank

A meeting presided over by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan on Wednesday decided to provide a special package to speed up the revival process of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank.

The meeting here decided to mobilise funds from the Kerala Cooperative Deposit Guarantee Fund Board, Kerala Bank and the cooperative revival fund scheme. A meeting of the cooperatives in Thiruvananthapuram district will be held to raise funds from them.

Steps will also be taken to make available the money due to the bank under the debt relief scheme. The meeting tasked a committee consisting of Cooperation department officials and people’s representatives to convene a meeting of the investors and explain the revival measures and prepare a package for refunding their money. The committee will closely monitor the bank’s activities, with monthly meetings to assess the progress.

Recovery process

The Minister also directed the Cooperation department to provide the services of more officers to the bank to take legal means to speed up the recovery process. Mr. Vasavan said that along with punishing those responsible for the irregularities in the bank, the government will take steps to revive the bank and take strict measures to ensure that no depositor lost money.

