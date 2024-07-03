GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special package to speed up revival of Kandala bank

Meeting of investors will be held and package prepared for refunding their money

Published - July 03, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting presided over by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan on Wednesday decided to provide a special package to speed up the revival process of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank.

The meeting here decided to mobilise funds from the Kerala Cooperative Deposit Guarantee Fund Board, Kerala Bank and the cooperative revival fund scheme. A meeting of the cooperatives in Thiruvananthapuram district will be held to raise funds from them.

Steps will also be taken to make available the money due to the bank under the debt relief scheme. The meeting tasked a committee consisting of Cooperation department officials and people’s representatives to convene a meeting of the investors and explain the revival measures and prepare a package for refunding their money. The committee will closely monitor the bank’s activities, with monthly meetings to assess the progress.

Recovery process

The Minister also directed the Cooperation department to provide the services of more officers to the bank to take legal means to speed up the recovery process. Mr. Vasavan said that along with punishing those responsible for the irregularities in the bank, the government will take steps to revive the bank and take strict measures to ensure that no depositor lost money.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.