Special package sought for fisherfolk in Kerala

The Blue Economy promoted by the Central government and the decision of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to scrap all subsidies given to the marine fisheries sector within two years will spell doom for fishworkers in the country, District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi said here on Tuesday.

Participating in a reception for Poonthura Jaison, newly elected district president of the Matsyathozhilali Congress , he urged the State and Central governments to announce a special assistance package for the small-scale fishermen in Kerala numbering around 11 lakh. He also called for steps to protect them from “monopolies” in the sector.

Leaders of the Matsyathozhilali Congress participated in the function.