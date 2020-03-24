Special package needed in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Jose K. Mani

In view of the severe financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, Jose K Mani, MP, has urged the union government to announce a special package to address the situation .

“An unprecedented situation created by the outbreak warrants a total lockdown of states, giving exclusion to essential services. This will further worsen the financial situation in the country, which has already been passing through one of its worst ever financial crisis,” he said.

According to him, farmers and daily wage workers are the worst affected by the crisis. He also requested the State government to take urgent measures to counter the situation emerging in the wake of a total lockdown. People are wary about an impending scarcity of essential commodities.

“There is no doubt that closing the inter-state borders and bringing restrictions on cross border traffic will definitely affect the arrival of essential commodities. Government should initiate urgent steps to prevent black-marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.

Moreover, the Civil Supplies Department should come up with mobile super markets to avoid the extraordinary rush in super markets and grocery stores. The authorities can also use boats for operating such mobile stores in areas like Kuttanad,” added Mr.Mani.