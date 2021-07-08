Kerala

Special Onam kits to all ration card holders

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to distribute special Onam kits to ration card holders irrespective of their income bracket.

It also extended COVID-19 insurance coverage of up to ₹7.5 lakh to ration dealers and their counter staff. The State Insurance Department would work out the modalities. The beneficiaries should pay an annual premium of ₹1,060. The coverage is for one year.

The Cabinet also recommended to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to grant gubernatorial consent to convene the second session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.


