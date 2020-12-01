Special offline classes for weak students planned

Kochi

01 December 2020 17:18 IST

CBSE schools to give special tutorial at school for students of Classes X and XII

The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association has plans to offer offline classes for under-performing students in Classes X and XII by adhering to the social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the authorities.

The proposal came up for discussion after the government permitted opening of tuition centres and technical educational institutions as part of the COVID-19 relaxations.

“Schools could consider offering such sessions, especially for under-performing students who may need additional support in addition to the ongoing online sessions. The consent of the parents will be mandatory for these classes,” said T. P. M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association.

Mr. Khan pointed out that the board had made it clear that the exams for students in Classes X and XII will be held in the traditional pen-and-paper mode.

“Most of the schools have also completed the portions for these classes. The revision process has started ahead of the preparations for the board exam,” he said.

On the conduct of the practical sessions, Mr. Khan suggested that the students could be admitted in small batches to carry out the experiments in laboratories.

“Otherwise, the teachers can demonstrate it to the students by adhering to the safety guidelines. The special sessions can be held without much hiccups as only a section of the students in Classes X and XII will turn up at the school,” he said.

The schools would not be able to provide bus facility in view of the pandemic situation for such special sessions. The parents will have to drop and pick their students as per the schedule fixed by the school authorities.

The managements could plan disinfection of the classrooms and laboratories before holding these sessions, according to the association.