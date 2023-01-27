Special officer to expedite legal measures on food safety

January 27, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has decided to appoint a special officer at the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety to expedite the follow-up legal measures on matters related to food safety.

Selling adulterated food is a criminal act and the government will take all legal measures possible to prevent this. The licence of an outlet once suspended for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act will be renewed only with the sanction of the Commissioner of Food Safety

The Food Safety wing is embarking on a major drive to ensure that all safety and hygiene standards set in the 2006 Act are observed scrupulously by all eateries in the State so that Kerala can be declared a “safe food destination”.

This means that all food business outlets in the State have a valid licence or registration as envisaged under the FSSA, all employees in these outlets possess health cards and secure necessary training in maintaining food safety and hygiene standards. All eateries should secure the hygiene rating too. Through a mobile app for food safety and strong awareness campaigns, the public will be involved in the drive to ensure that only safe food reaches consumers.

Health Minister Veena George has appealed to all food businesses to cooperate with the government so that Kerala emerges as a safe food destination.

Food safety measures will be tightened in the State from February. From February 1, health cards will be mandatory for all employees of food business outlets and all food outlets should have a valid FSSA licence or registration. The violation of these provisions will invite stringent punitive measures, including the issue of closure notice.

Every food outlet should appoint a supervisor who will be in charge of food safety and hygiene. Any outlet which is issued a closure notice for violation of the FSSA will have to ensure that all its employees undergo Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) within two weeks of being reopened. The said eatery will also have to secure the hygiene rating within the first month of being reopened.

Food Safety wing’s hygiene rating is being implemented in the State and already 785 outlets have secured the rating, the details of which will be publicised on the website of the Food Safety wing

The five-member special task force (intelligence) for food safety inspections, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety, has started functioning in the State. The task force will conduct investigations in stealth and report on the state of food safety in the market.