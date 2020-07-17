Special officer appointed in Wayanad

N.Veena Madhavan assumed charge as special officer of Wayanad district on Thursday.

Dr. Madhavan will assist the district administration in setting up and operationalising COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) and reverse quarantine facilities.

Anticipating a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, the government recently issued an order deputing IAS officials to every district. CFLTCs with a minimum of 100 beds per panchayat and 50 beds per urban wards should be identified and readied for operation to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla accorded a reception to Dr. Madhavan at the collectorate on the day.

Special clinics

Meanwhile, Ms.Abdulla directed the secretaries of civic bodies to identify buildings to set up special clinics for treatment of epidemics, including fever.