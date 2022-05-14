Special mission for distribution of high-range tribal title deeds: Minister

Special adalat for those who could not apply yet

The Kerala government is planning to initiate a special mission to solve the technical issues related to the distribution of high-range Adivasi title deeds, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He was inaugurating the distribution of title deeds of the Thrissur taluk on Saturday.

“A mission model will be formed for making documents available for the high-range Adivasi title deeds. It will be a new initiative of the Revenue department. Special adalat will be organised in 2022 itself for those who could not apply for title deeds so far,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rajan inaugurated the Pattaya Mela by handing over title deeds for Moly Anchil Veetil of Pananchery village. Moly has been awaiting title deeds since 1975. She has now received pattayam for 15 cents of poramboke land.

Gopalakrishnan Karalikkal, 78, of Chuvannamannu was moved to tears when he received title deeds for one acre of forest land where his family has been residing for more than seven decades.

In all, 2,031 title deeds were distributed in the Thrissur Taluk, including 478 for forest land, 1,530 for land tribunal, and 113 for poramboke land.

In all, 1,072 title deeds will be distributed in the Chavakkad and Kunnamkulam taluks.