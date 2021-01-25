Special medical team examines M.V. Jayarajan

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary suffering from COVID-19

A special medical team on Monday examined Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Kannur Medical College Hospital here.

A team of doctors from Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, examined Mr. Jayarajan who has been shifted to ventilator following pneumonia. Earlier, a team from Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, had conducted an examination following instructions from Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

Mr. Jayarajan, a former MLA and the former Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was examined by a team of doctors led by M. Ananthan, Additional Professor, Department of Pulmonology, and P.M.A. Basheer, Additional Professor, Department of Anaesthesia.

The medical team submitted a report and expressed complete satisfaction at the treatment being provided currently. The doctors said Mr. Jayarajan was suffering from pneumonia along with COVID-19 and his condition was satisfactory.

Medical Superintendent of Kannur MCH K. Sudeep said that Mr. Jayarajan was brought with high sugar level and was now in the intensive care unit. He was conscious but his condition was somewhat critical, he said.

Medical College Principal K.M. Kuriakose, Chairman and Medical Superintendent K. Sudeep, convener D.K. Manoj (Deputy Medical Superintendent & HOD Pulmonology Department), S.M. Sarin (RMO), K.C. Ranjith Kumar (HOD General Medicine), S.M. Ashraf (HOD - Cardiology Department) and V.K. Pramod (Nodal Officer - COVID Medical Unit) are the members of a Special Medical Board formed to treat him.