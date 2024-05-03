ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camp held at Edamalakkudy

May 03, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Around 210 residents of tribal settlements given treatment at camp

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department organised a specialised medical camp, Sneha Hastham, at Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in Kerala, under the Munnar forest division in Idukki on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the medical camp was jointly organised in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Kerala Chapter, the Health department, and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development department. Officials said that around 210 persons were treated during the camp by a team of 24 doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff from the Health department.

“During the camp at Edamalakkudy, high blood pressure was detected among many, which is mainly due to the consumption of food high in salt such as dried fish and the residents were advised to reduce intake of such food,” a Forest department official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The camp also provided medical advice for skin diseases, fertility issues among females, dental complications, and cataract. The Forest department will facilitate treatment for those requiring it at government or private hospitals,” said the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) J. Justin Mohan inaugurated the programme. IMA State president Joseph Benavan presided. Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle) R.S. Arun, Divisional Forest Officer Munnar Ramesh Bishnoi, Assistant Conservator of Forests Job J. Neriaparambil, senior doctors from the IMA, and the Health department attended the function.

Library inaugurated

Officials said a library was inaugurated as part of the State Forest Development Agency initiative to set up 100 libraries in tribal settlements to benefit students.

During the programme, Supriya, a native of Edamalakkudy who recently graduated in sociology, was felicitated.

According to officials, Sneha Hastham was launched by the Forest department in January to provide high-quality medical care for the tribal people residing inside forests. Till date, 50 tribal settlements have been covered under the programme and the target is to complete the medical camps in about 100 settlements before September 2024. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US