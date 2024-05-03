Special medical camp held at Edamalakkudy

May 03, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department organised a specialised medical camp, Sneha Hastham, at Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in Kerala, under the Munnar forest division in Idukki on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the medical camp was jointly organised in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Kerala Chapter, the Health department, and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development department. Officials said that around 210 persons were treated during the camp by a team of 24 doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff from the Health department.

“During the camp at Edamalakkudy, high blood pressure was detected among many, which is mainly due to the consumption of food high in salt such as dried fish and the residents were advised to reduce intake of such food,” a Forest department official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The camp also provided medical advice for skin diseases, fertility issues among females, dental complications, and cataract. The Forest department will facilitate treatment for those requiring it at government or private hospitals,” said the official.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) J. Justin Mohan inaugurated the programme. IMA State president Joseph Benavan presided. Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle) R.S. Arun, Divisional Forest Officer Munnar Ramesh Bishnoi, Assistant Conservator of Forests Job J. Neriaparambil, senior doctors from the IMA, and the Health department attended the function.

Library inaugurated

Officials said a library was inaugurated as part of the State Forest Development Agency initiative to set up 100 libraries in tribal settlements to benefit students.

During the programme, Supriya, a native of Edamalakkudy who recently graduated in sociology, was felicitated.

According to officials, Sneha Hastham was launched by the Forest department in January to provide high-quality medical care for the tribal people residing inside forests. Till date, 50 tribal settlements have been covered under the programme and the target is to complete the medical camps in about 100 settlements before September 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.