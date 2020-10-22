Special Judge may decide on court change petition

KOCHI

22 October 2020 18:53 IST

The special judge trying the female actor rape case may decide on the prosecution’s application seeking time for change of court on Friday even as the trial in the case has come to a halt for over a week.

A. Sureshan, the special public prosecutor, had moved an application before the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI)-3, Ernakulam, which is hearing the case, last Thursday seeking the transfer of trial to another court as he felt that fair trial would not be possible in the court.

He alleged that the trial court was acting in a “highly biased,” manner, which was “detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution.” He also feared that justice would be denied to the survivor in the case if the case was tried before the present court.

Report sought

Meanwhile, the trial court is understood to have sought a report from the investigating officer on why the special public prosecutor was absent for conducting the trial. The official was also repeatedly directed by the court on Thursday to make arrangements for the renewal of the trial as the proceedings had to be completed within the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court.

Actor Dileep, has been arraigned as the eigth accused in the case, in which seven others were accused of abducting and raping a female actor in a moving car.

As the court resumed its business on Thursday, the counsel representing the special public prosecutor informed the court that it was in the process of moving the Kerala High Court for changing the trial court.

However, the special judge informed the prosecution that the trial could not be put on hold indefinitely on the ground that it was planning to move the High Court. The judge also indicated that eight days had elapsed after the prosecution first informing the court about its decision to approach the High Court.

Dileep’s petition

It also posted the petition of Dileep against media houses for allegedly reporting the proceedings of the case for hearing on Friday.

At the same time, sources indicated that the prosecution has appraised the State government and the officials concerned of its apprehension regarding the conduct of trial before the Special Court.

Though the prosecution had filed a complaint regarding the developments in the trial court before the Registrar General of the High Court, it was yet to move a petition in the High Court. The process for moving the high court was on, sources said.