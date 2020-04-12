Special isolation units in Kottayam

Just over a month after reporting its first Corona Virus case, Kottayam is now all set to enhance its COVID -19 prevention activities to the next level by opening special isolation units and first-line treatment centres for people returning from the virus affected countries.

According to officials, the District Health Department has already identified 11 buildings, one in each revenue block for opening the first-line treatment centres. The district administration, on the other hand, has kick-started proceedings to map the buildings to open the isolation units for accommodating those landing from abroad.

“The district administration has already been in consultation with the various resorts, hotels and hostels where these isolation units could be opened. These units, to be opened at some training centres and hostels, will replace the existing concept of home-isolation. At the same time, four among the six primary COVID care centres will give way to 11 first –line treatment centres with a total capacity of 414 beds,” said a top official with the Health Department.

Special centres

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and the District General Hospital (GH) will continue to serve as special COVID care centres.

Confirming the move, District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese termed it the core of the district's load management plan in the post-lockdown scenario.

“There could be a huge influx of people returning to the comfort of their homes once the restrictions are withdrawn and plans are afoot to accommodate them at the isolation units. While people who turn symptomatic of the disease will be shifted to the first-line treatment centres, the GMC and GH will continue to serve those who are critically ill,” he explained.

The district has effectively prevented the outbreak with no positive cases being reported in the past 20 days. It currently has just four persons under observation at the hospitals here, besides 2,278 people in home quarantine.

Despite the relief, the authorities have also expanded the scope of the virus infection tests to people in home quarantine so as to ensure no internal transmission was taking place.