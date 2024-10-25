GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special investigation team takes over probe into Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s death

Kannur range DIG Rajpal Meena will oversee the investigation, with the supervision of north region IG K. Sethu Raman, following controversy surrounding the case

Published - October 25, 2024 02:30 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Naveen Babu

Naveen Babu | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

A special investigation team (SIT), led by Kannur district police chief Ajith Kumar, has taken over the probe into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Kannur range DIG Rajpal Meena will oversee the investigation, with the supervision of north region IG K. Sethu Raman, following controversy surrounding the case.

Congress, BJP lean on narrative surrounding ADM’s death to assail LDF at hustings

The case was transferred to district police chief due to the involvement of high-ranking officials. Now, the police team, including Kannur Town police SHOs Sreejith Koderi and Sanal Kumar, Sub Inspectors Navya Saji and Reshma, and cyber cell ASI Sreejith, are now leading the investigation.

P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, accused of abetment to suicide in the case, awaits the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court’s decision on her anticipatory bail plea, set for October 29. Though a notice was served at her house summoning Ms. Divya for taking a statement, she failed to appear before the investigation team.

Meanwhile, a report from the Health department implicates T.V. Prashanth, who initially filed complaints against Naveen Babu. The Additional Chief Secretary of the department identified rule violations regarding Mr. Prashanth’s petrol pump approval, suggesting potential termination from service for Mr. Prashanth.

Meanwhile, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A. Geeta submitted the Revenue department’s internal investigation report to the government.

Kerala / Kannur

