Special initiatives under diversity inclusion projects of Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) has lined up a number of special initiatives under diversity inclusion projects for transgender persons, persons with disabilities, tribal youth, and women on career breaks.

These projects are implemented not solely by the KKEM but in association with the nodal departments using funds set apart by them for various initiatives.

For instance, Pride, a project for providing jobs to transgender persons in the aviation sector, is being implemented using funds earmarked by the Social Justice department for skilling initiatives. The courses are completely need-based. With this in mind, three courses in the aviation sector have been designed by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala. The two-month free residential training at ASAP’s Ernakulam centre is open to 30 candidates. The project assures scholarship and placement. The KKEM expects to launch the training next month and complete it in February.

Oppara is a project being implemented by the KKEM with the support of the Scheduled Tribe Development department. It is being piloted in five locations – Aralam in Kannur, Thirunelli and Noolpuzha in Wayanad, Nilambur in Malappuram, and Attappady in Palakkad. The Unnathi project is intended for people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Two courses are offered by ASAP at its Lakkidi, Palakkad training centre – machine operator injection moulding and machine operator assistant plastic processing – under Oppara and Unnathi with focus on tribal youth. The residential courses are of six months and three months’ duration. To prevent the problem of dropouts, community coordinators in the locations where the project is being implemented organise an orientation programme and meet the parents regularly.

The KKEM will implement Thozhilarangathekku for single women in collaboration with the All India Democratic Women’s Association in Palakkad. As part of this, a virtual job fair for women was held recently. Two courses are being offered as part of Thozhilarangathekku. One comprises skill training with the support of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. The ongoing 15-day training includes transwomen candidates too.

An entrepreneurship development programme will be held in association with the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation for 80 candidates from eight districts.

As a sub-project, a ‘Back to School’ programme is being piloted in 22 wards of Kazhakuttam constituency, near Technopark, in association with job search platform Foundit. Women on career breaks will be provided soft skills training such as facing interviews and language training.

Samagra is an initiative aimed at persons with disabilities. Under it an offline course will be implemented with the support of Grow Training Centre under Dr. Reddy’s Foundation in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode for persons with disabilities. An online course in association with Youth for Jobs will also be launched next month. Nearly 1,000 candidates will be given training initially. The training content will be customised according to candidates’ educational backgrounds, and all candidates will receive training in soft skills, interview skills, digital literacy, and interpersonal skills. Sign language training will be included.