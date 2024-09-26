Special initiative to drive away wild elephants from human habitations in Kanthallur

The Forest department started a special initiative to drive away wild elephants that wreak havoc in Kanthallur village under the Marayur forest division in Idukki. According to the department officials, an 84-member team began the initiative on Thursday morning to drive away the elephants from human habitations in Kanthallur panchayat to Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Marayur divisional forest officer P.J. Shuhaib said the drive will continue on Friday. “The department aims to drive away problematic elephants from farmlands,” said the official.

Kanthallur panchayat president P.T. Thankachen expressed satisfaction with the department’s special drive addressing man-animal conflict in the panchayat. “As many as 18 wild elephants were camping in various parts of the panchayat, which made it hard for the people to engage in farming activities,” he said.

M.R. Kumaravel, a farmer in Kanthallur, said that for the past three months, wild elephants have been camping on the farmlands.

According to officials, the department announced a special drive to address the elephant issue after an action council started an indefinite agitation on Monday after Thomas, a 71-year-old farmer, was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack at Kanthallur on the same day.

