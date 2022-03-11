Special housing project for Munroe Island, Kuttanad

Bid to tackle increasing threat of flooding owing to climate change

Munroethuruthu and Kuttanad will have special housing projects to tackle the increasing threat of flooding owing to climate change. The Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday earmarked funds under the environment sector for the project.

A total of ₹2 crore each has been earmarked for constructing model houses on Munroe Island in Kollam and Kuttanad. The ₹2-crore allocation for Kuttanad will be used to initiate a pilot project for setting up special houses that can overcome the challenges triggered by flooding and heavy rain.

Carbon emission

The government has claimed that the State will achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050. ‘Suchitwa Sagaram’, a project to remove plastic waste from waterbodies, will be extended across the State at a cost of ₹10 crore. From 2023-24, an ‘environment budget’ document explaining environment-related expenses will be published.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been set apart for a project to conserve and ensure sustainable utilisation of the biodiversity of the State. The total outlay earmarked for scientific services and research is about ₹220.77 crore. About ₹27.45 crore has been earmarked for various schemes in the environment sector this fiscal.

Stating that the government should carry out an introspection on the outcome of the projects sanctioned under the environment sector in the previous Budget, C.R. Neelakandan, environmentalist and social activist, said that the authorities had failed to even utilise the funds available under river management for the protection of heavily polluted rivers like the Periyar.

“The proposals like green Budget have been repeated many a time in the earlier Budget documents. An audit has to be conducted to find out whether these proposals had turned a reality,” he said.