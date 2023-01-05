Special food safety task force to be set up to conduct lightning raids

January 05, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A special task force will be set up at the State-level for conducting lightning raids/ inspections on food business outlets.

The task force would have the jurisdiction and authority to conduct food safety checks anywhere in the State. The local food safety officials can join the team wherever the inspections are held, Health Minister Veena George said at a meeting of Food Safety Enforcement officials here on Thursday. The Commissioner of Food Safety and all food safety officers were part of the meeting.

It was pointed out at the meeting that the Food Safety wing has been very active since the past one year. In 2019, 18,845 inspections were conducted , while in 2020, the figure went up to 23,89. In 2021, 21,225 inspections were held.

Licence mandatory

The government will not allow operators to run a food business without the mandatory licence. Once a licence is cancelled, the same may be re-issued only if the Commissioner of Food Safety gives permission.

Inspections will have to be conducted at specified intervals. Checks should be conducted periodically in checkposts and wayside eateries and should be extended to more food business outlets.

Portal on hygiene rating

The meeting suggested that enforcement reviews be conducted every fortnight. At the State-level, a review meeting should be held once a month. An online portal, which will give information on the hygiene rating given to hotels, will be up soon.

In special raids across the State, 545 food outlets were inspected by food safety officials. Closure notice was served on 32 outlets, including 18, which were functioning without a licence. Improvement notices were issued to 177 food outlets.