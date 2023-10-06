Special food safety drive held near schools

October 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety department on Thursday conducted inspections across the State to ensure the availability of safe food near schools.

Minister for Health Veena George said the Statewide inspections were held to check the use of artificial colours in sweets and sip-ups sold near schools.

Inspections were held in 2,792 establishments near schools during the enforcement drive. Steps were taken to close 81 shops for various reasons. Notice was issued to 138 shops functioning without licence and 124 given rectification notice. As many as 110 shops were fined.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 719 samples were sent for testing.

Strict action would be taken against those selling poor-quality food products specifically for children, the Minister said.

Quality of sweets, cool drinks, icecreams, sip-ups, chocolate, and biscuits was checked, following complaints.

Children’s health

A number of shops selling food products operate near schools in the State. Owners of these shops should ensure the quality of the eatables. Their manufacture in unhygienic conditions or use of artificial colours adversely affect children’s health.

Complete details of those manufacturing and distributing such products were collected from the shops during inspection. If ingredients causing harm to health are detected, action will taken against those making such products, wholesale dealers, and retailers under the Food Safety and Standards Regulation, particularly since children were the consumers.

Food Safety Commissioner V.R. Vinod supervised the inspections, led by Food Safety department joint commissioner Jacob Thomas, and deputy commissioners S. Aji, G. Raghunath Kurup, and V.K. Pradeep Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.