HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special food safety drive held near schools

Steps taken to close 81 shops for various reasons; quality of sweets, cool drinks, icecreams, sip-ups, chocolate, and biscuits was checked, following complaints

October 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety department officials inspecting shops near schools on Thursday as part of a Statewide special drive.

Food Safety department officials inspecting shops near schools on Thursday as part of a Statewide special drive. | Photo Credit: TH

The Food Safety department on Thursday conducted inspections across the State to ensure the availability of safe food near schools.

Minister for Health Veena George said the Statewide inspections were held to check the use of artificial colours in sweets and sip-ups sold near schools.

Inspections were held in 2,792 establishments near schools during the enforcement drive. Steps were taken to close 81 shops for various reasons. Notice was issued to 138 shops functioning without licence and 124 given rectification notice. As many as 110 shops were fined.

A total of 719 samples were sent for testing.

Strict action would be taken against those selling poor-quality food products specifically for children, the Minister said.

Quality of sweets, cool drinks, icecreams, sip-ups, chocolate, and biscuits was checked, following complaints.

Children’s health

A number of shops selling food products operate near schools in the State. Owners of these shops should ensure the quality of the eatables. Their manufacture in unhygienic conditions or use of artificial colours adversely affect children’s health.

Complete details of those manufacturing and distributing such products were collected from the shops during inspection. If ingredients causing harm to health are detected, action will taken against those making such products, wholesale dealers, and retailers under the Food Safety and Standards Regulation, particularly since children were the consumers.

Food Safety Commissioner V.R. Vinod supervised the inspections, led by Food Safety department joint commissioner Jacob Thomas, and deputy commissioners S. Aji, G. Raghunath Kurup, and V.K. Pradeep Kumar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.