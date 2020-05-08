Kerala

Special flight brings 152 people from Riyadh to Karipur

Eight from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, rest from Kerala; 84 pregnant women among passengers

An Air India special flight (AI-922) from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia reached the Calicut international airport at Karipur on Friday evening bringing home 152 expatriates. They included 103 women and four children.

Another special flight had brought 182 Malayalis from Dubai on Thursday night.

Health officials said 84 of the passengers who returned from Riyadh were pregnant women. The health team at the airport had been augmented by adding gynaecologists and specially trained nurses to handle the situation. Eight persons among the passengers were from Karnataka, two were from Tamil Nadu, and the rest from Kerala.

Thermal scanning

The passengers were subjected to thermal scanning as they left the flight and entered the aerobridge one by one. In groups of 20, the passengers were led to emigration and customs queues after collecting vital information about their medical history, living conditions, and travel movements in the last few months.

Pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, senior citizens above 75 years of age, and those requiring urgent medical follow-up treatment were allowed to go home.

Those with symptoms and other sickness were carried in ambulances to Government Medical College Hospitals at Manjeri and Kozhikode. All others were shifted to corona care centres at different places. They will remain in quarantine for at least a week there.

