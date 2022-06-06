Special file disposal programme from July 15

Three-month-long programme to resolve pending files in govt. departments

A three-month-long special file disposal programme will be organised from July 15 to September 15 to resolve pending files in various government departments in the district, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting of district officials convened to prepare a master plan for this.

The last Cabinet meeting had decided to settle all the pending files in various departments. It was the responsibility of the officials to settle the files considering the government’s stance that each file had a life. The definite delay in finalisation of files could not be allowed, said Mr. Raju.

The Minister also said adalats would be organised if necessary to settle the files.

Estimation of pending files was over, he said. Files over five years old would be settled in the first phase. The aim was to settle all files that were more than a year old without the intervention of the court. The District Planning Office would act as the district-level nodal agency for file settlement. A file review meeting would be held every 15 days. Each department would prepare and work out separate action plans for file settlement. Each week, the Ministers, headed by the Chief Minister, reviewed the progress of the file settlement, the Minister said.