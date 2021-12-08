Special excise drive against bootleggers

Thiruvananthapuram

08 December 2021 23:19 IST

The Excise department is geared up for a Statewide special enforcement drive to check bootlegging and drug peddling during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan said the government anticipated illegal distillation of liquor and transport of large quantities of spirit from neighbouring States in the run up to the festive season.

Noting that migrant workers could also be used to smuggle drugs and liquor through check-posts and small lanes in the border districts, he said enforcement activities would be stepped up. Excise officials would inspect all incoming vehicles, big and small, for contraband items at check-posts and Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners would be supervising the inspections.

Control rooms

Control rooms would be opened at the excise headquarters and offices of Deputy Excise Commissioners.

The Minister said directives had been issued to set up striking force units functioning round-the-clock to crackdown on illegal activities.

Patrol units

Officials had been asked to keep a tab on criminals booked under the abkari and NDPS Acts and report their movements and activities. Patrol units would be constituted to keep a close watch on border areas and check vehicles.

The Excise Department would also coordinate with the Coastal Police to patrol the near shore areas of the coast and inland navigation routes.

A release issued by the Minister’s office said dry day would be scrupulously observed and efforts made to prevent illegal liquor sales on those days.