Special enforcement squads to stop violations of waste management norms

Kollam district administration has formed special enforcement squads to identify violations related to waste management, a major issue threatening Ashtamudi Lake, a Ramsar-listed wetland.

According to a report submitted before the National Green Tribunal, Clean Kerala Company Limited has collected a total of 9,77,678 kg of waste from Ashtamudi Lake during 2020-23. A survey conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had revealed that the waterbody is under pollution stress due to dumping of solid waste and discharge of sewage from households and establishments. The Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly too had reported large quantities of waste accumulation near the waterbody and directions were given to Kollam Corporation and all panchayts where wastewater discharge was noticed.

Recently, Kollam Corporation was served a notice to show reasons for not levying environmental compensation for the failure to prevent the pollutants being discharged in waterbodies and failure to implement waste management norms. In the showcause notice issued by the State Pollution Control Board, it was observed that the quality of waterbodies in Kollam Corporation is not conforming to standards prescribed under Environment Protection Rules, 1986. The high level of faecal coliforms in the waterbodies pointed towards the contamination due to improper treatment and disposal of sewage. It was also noted that 43 MLD waste water is generated in Corporation area based on population and the improper treatment and disposal of waste water has led to the deterioration of water quality in waterbodies.

The special special enforcement squads were formed after dividing the district into two zones. The squad will take action against violations related to waste treatment, illegal waste dumping, and the storage and sale of prohibited plastic products in coordination with local bodies concerned. While Local Self Government department joint director will be the chairman and Suchitwa Mission coordinator will be the nodal officer of the district-level secretariat, the team will be led by an officer from the Internal Vigilance department not below the rank of junior superintendent. The team will also have other officials from LSGs, police and technical experts from Pollution Control Board.