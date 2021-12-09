Special enforcement drive in Kollam

To check inflow of illicit liquor and drugs during Christmas-New Year season

Anticipating high chances for bootlegging and drug peddling during the Christmas-New Year season, the Kollam Excise division has launched a special enforcement drive to prevent any possible inflow of illicit liquor and drugs into the district.

Special attention will be given to offences coming under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) since the use of narcotics, including cannabis, as an alternative to alcohol is more common among the youth and students. Surveillance measures will be stepped up and joint inspections will be conducted till January 4, say officials.

The department has opened a 24-hour control room at the excise division office to coordinate the enforcement activities. The control room will function under an excise inspector. There will be four striking force units functioning 24x7 covering various excise circles. The first unit will be functioning from Kollam excise range office and the second unit focussing on Karunagapally and Kunnathur taluks. The third unit will be in charge of Kottarakara taluk and the fourth Punalur and Pathanapuram.

Border patrol

A 24-hour border patrol unit will monitor border areas that include Aryankavu and Achencoil. The Kollam Excise Enforcement & Anti-Narcotics special squad, Pathanapuram excise circle office and Anchal excise range office will supervise enforcement measures in the border areas. The border patrol team will be deployed along with the check-post party to tighten vehicle inspections at the entry points.

While 24-hour control rooms will be functioning in the excise circle offices of Kollam, Karunagapally, Kunnathur, Kottarakara, Punalur and Pathanapuram taluks, joint inspections will be conducted with the Police, Revenue and Forest departments.

Sea patrolling will be strengthened with the Coastal police to prevent the smuggling of spirit and drugs. Joint raids will be conducted along inter-State borders with the help of the Tamil Nadu police to curb the inflow of contraband from the neighbouring State. The department has also intensified inter-range inspections and sample collections at toddy shops to ensure quality.