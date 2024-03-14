Special educators in schools: Kerala among States told to file additional affidavit by SC

March 14, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala is among the States asked by the Supreme Court to file accurate information on appointment of special educators within four weeks.

The court’s direction came on a petition filed by special educators from various States seeking permanent appointment.

The apex court has asked the States to file additional affidavit with details such as number of RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India)-trained special educators eligible for appointment but who are working on contract, their pay-scale/consolidated wage given to them, and the number of years they have been working on contract.

As many as 153 special educators from the State have impleaded in the case in the Supreme Court. The case has been listed for hearing next on April 16.

The court has asked for information on steps taken to regularise the service of the special teachers. It has also sought details such as the number of sanctioned posts, and if these are less, then the steps taken to sanction further posts to ensure appointment of such teachers on regular basis.

This is not the first time that the States have been asked for a status on the number of sanctioned posts. In October last, the court had asked them to file affidavits in this regard.

The State had earlier informed the Supreme Court that general teachers in public schools had been trained in special education. However, as the explanation was not satisfactory, the State was asked to give a fresh explanation, say special educators.

There are nearly 2,900 special educators working on contract in the State, including teachers who have been working on contract for last 24 years. The requirement for special educators in the State is around 9,000, say the special educators.

In 2016, the High Court of Kerala had directed that the pay and service conditions of special educators who had completed 10 years of service should be fixed. The State government had gone in appeal against this. As many as 449 special educators who had completed 10 years of service had approached the High Court.

The special educators say the monthly pay of ₹28,815 of secondary special educators (those who cater to classes 9 to 12) had been slashed to ₹25,000 in 2018. This has not been increased since.