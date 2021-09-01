Kerala

Special drive to vaccinate school staff

A special drive will be conducted in the district to ensure COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and non-teaching staff of government and private schools, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The drive is being organised as a mop-up activity since all school staff in the district have to complete two doses of the vaccination.

The vaccine can be taken by presenting an identity card to show one is a school employee at a government vaccination centre and getting spot registration done. Spot registration can also be done at the drive-through vaccination centre.

Those who have registered online for the vaccination at the drive-through centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will not face any difficulties in getting the jabs, the Collector said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 1:42:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/special-drive-to-vaccinate-school-staff/article36215353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY