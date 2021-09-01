Special drive to vaccinate school staff

A special drive will be conducted in the district to ensure COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and non-teaching staff of government and private schools, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The drive is being organised as a mop-up activity since all school staff in the district have to complete two doses of the vaccination.

The vaccine can be taken by presenting an identity card to show one is a school employee at a government vaccination centre and getting spot registration done. Spot registration can also be done at the drive-through vaccination centre.

Those who have registered online for the vaccination at the drive-through centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will not face any difficulties in getting the jabs, the Collector said.