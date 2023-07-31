ADVERTISEMENT

Special drive to speed up issuance of FoSCoS licences to food vendors from today

July 31, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

If an applicant does not receive the FoSCoS licence within 30 days of applying due to some reason, they will receive the auto-generated licence in their E-mail without further delay

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety department is launching a special drive from August 1 for speedy issue of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) licence to applicants.

Licence will be issued without any delay if the applicants are found eligible.

The Food Safety wing’s “Operation FoSCos” will begin on Tuesday. It is aimed at ensuring that all food business operators in the State possess valid licences to operate in the State. The FSSAI registration cannot be used in the place of licence to run food business operations. Food vendors operating on a very small scale are allowed to function on the basis of FSSAI registration.

Basic documents alone are required for applying for the FoSCoS licence and the process is transparent.

The special drive is part of the department’s efforts to create awareness about the fact that licence rather than mere registration will be required of traders and food businesses. Licence melas will be held in all districts to ease the process for the same

