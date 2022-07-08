Special drive to protect Ashtamudi Lake

July 08, 2022 18:49 IST

Meeting decides to tighten plastic ban in Kollam district

KOLLAM The district administration will conduct a special drive in coordination with various departments to prevent the accumulation of garbage in Ashtamudi Lake.

Earlier, the Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly had instructed various departments to take immediate measures to protect the lake from pollution and come up with a multipronged strategy for the same.

While a committee will be constituted to coordinate the activities, the District Planning Committee (DPC) will consider proposals from local bodies requiring bio-toilets to prevent septage waste reaching the lake.

The Fisheries department has been directed to identify yards operating illegally and polluting the backwaters by dumping the debris.

In a meeting held at the Kollam collectorate on Friday, it was also decided to tighten plastic ban in the district.

Projects

After going through the relevant responses and suggestions received through social media on the issue, panchayats sharing a border with the lake have been asked to prepare waste management projects on a war footing. While evaluating the steps taken by various departments, it was decided to take strict action against those who dump abattoir and houseboat waste in the waterbody.

The environment committee had directed the local bodies to set up sewage plants for treating waste and construct septic tanks at homes by the respective local bodies. It was also suggested that places the Munore Thuruthu grama panchayat should look for modern alternatives with the help of technology.

The local bodies have been asked to collect information on the need for sewage plants and the progress of various backwater protection projects in the district was also reviewed at the meeting.

The Health department has submitted a partial report on the quality of water sources around the lake and the District Medical Officer said test results from more places will be made available soon. The local bodies were also asked to submit an urgent report on the measures taken for waste management.

District Development Commissioner Asif. K. Yusuf, Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani, tahsildar Jasmin George and heads of various departments attended the meeting.