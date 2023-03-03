Special drive to ensure safety and hygiene standards at juice outlets

March 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With summer intensifying and the demand for cold refreshments going up, the Food Safety wing has initiated a special drive to ensure that the fresh juice outlets across the State are maintaining food safety and hygiene standards.

Assistant Food Safety Commissioners in districts are leading the inspections. This apart, the State task force on food safety will also conduct checks.

All juice outlets, from wayside shops to upmarket outlets, restaurants and hotels will be inspected to check if hygiene and food safety standards are being met, an official release said here. The services of food safety labs and mobile food labs will be utilised for the special drive

The guidelines of the Food Safety wing insists that only safe drinking water be used for preparing cold drinks. It should be ensures that safe drinking water alone is used for making ice.

Increased atmospheric heat can lead to fast spoilage of food items and hence the mandatory requirement for stickers, noting the time of preparation of food and the time within which it should be consumed, should be followed strictly.

The Health department has also directed people to ensure ensure the safety of water as well as juice they buy from shops.