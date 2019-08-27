Special drive on to prevent illicit liquor trade in Alappuzha

The Excise Department has launched a special drive to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during Onam season in the district.

Officials said checks and raids had been intensified across the district. In a raid conducted at Eramalloor near Cherthala recently, Excise Department sleuths arrested a 26-year-old person and seized 1.25 kilogram of ganja.

The arrested was identified as Jaison Joseph, of Kallarackal house, Poonithura, Ernakulam.

He was taken into custody by a team led by Excise Special Squad circle inspector V. Robert.

Officials said the arrested was a member of a gang involved in ganja trade in Cherthala, Thuravoor, Eramalloor and Ezhupunna areas.

As part of the drive, the department has opened a round-the-clock control room. The identity of persons who pass on information about illegal activities will be kept secret. Other than the control room, people can also contact Excise Department offices and officers in the district, officials said.

