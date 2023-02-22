Special drive on lane traffic; MVD books 967 cases in Kerala

February 22, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A special drive launched by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) across the State on Wednesday to enforce lane traffic rules strictly along the national highways has seen 967 cases registered in connection with violations. As many as 552 cases were registered for not obeying lane traffic, while 194 cases were registered for not keeping on the left side by drivers.

As many as 77 persons were booked for driving dangerously against the authorised flow of traffic, while 59 others were penalised for changing lanes without giving appropriate signals on the highway. As many as 28 cases were registered for jumping the red light, while 21 drivers were given penalties on charges of keeping vehicles in public places so as to cause impediment to the free flow of traffic, said a statement issued by the MVD here on Wednesday.

Challans were also issued for merging into traffic in an unlawful manner (20) and for not driving the vehicles on the carriageway (16).