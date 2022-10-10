Special drive in capital sees over 2,000 pet dogs vaccinated in one month

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,000 pet dogs were vaccinated in less than a month in Thiruvananthapuram after the launch of the special anti-rabies vaccination drive on September 15, taking the total number of pet dogs vaccinated to 5,287 since April this year. The vaccination drive for stray dogs is yet to hit that pace with close to 500 vaccinations done since September 25, when the drive for stray dogs was launched.

A considerable number of pet owners have been regularly vaccinating their pets in recent years, but with the launch of the special drive following an alarming rise in stray dog attacks, more pet owners have come forward to get their pets vaccinated. Meanwhile, a paucity of vehicles has affected the speed of the anti-rabies vaccination for stray dogs.

The initial plan to complete the drive across all the 100 wards within a month was revised to more than 50 days at the beginning of the campaign, after practical difficulties emerged. Although four separate squads were planned to cover a larger number of wards every day, this was cut down to two squads, as more people are required to catch a sufficient number of dogs in each location. But, this was later reduced to one squad as the private vehicle owners had quoted a huge amount as daily rent.

Currently, this one squad makes the rounds ward by ward each day, with the most successful drive being at Kottapuram ward, where 65 stray dogs were vaccinated. The civic body has invited quotations to rent one more vehicle so that another team too can be deployed. The Corporation has an existing team of four dog catchers. Now, four more, who have been involved with the Kudumbashree's anti-rabies vaccination and sterilisation programme, have been appointed temporarily. As per the agreement, a temporary dog catcher would get ₹300 for each stray dog that is caught and vaccinated.