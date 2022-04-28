Special drive for title deed distribution: Minister

A special drive will be held to provide title deeds to all the deserving in the district, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Inaugurating the ‘pattayamela’ organised at the Collectorate in Painavu on Thursday, he said that the government was committed to find a solution to the complex issue of providing the title deed.

He said steps were being taken to provide 5,000 title deeds in the district. Measures would be taken to appoint more officials to clear the applications for title deeds.

Two meetings were already held with Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to find a solution to issue title deeds in three chain, seven chain, and 10 chain areas close to the Idukki reservoir.

Steps would be initiated to make amendments in the land Acts, he said, adding of the 539 title deeds issued by former special tahsildar-in charge Raveendran (known as Raveendran title deeds), 334 title deeds came for legal trial, and it was found that the title deed holders in 311 cases were correct.

The hearing of 184 cases were completed and 39 title deeds were cancelled.. The rest was under survey and would be cleared soon, he said.

The farmers-centered policy would be followed in title deed distribution. “Land for all, title deed for all land speedy disposal,’‘ is the motto of the Revenue department, he said. Mr Augustine and M.M. Mani, MLA, spoke at the function.

About 560 title deeds are ready for distribution that included those under the Land Assignment Act 1993 and Land Assignment Act 1964.