Special drive for safety in Alappuzha houseboats
Action to be taken against boat owners flouting norms: police
The police have launched a special drive to ensure safety and security in houseboats operating in Alappuzha backwaters.
District Police Chief G. Jaidev said in a statement issued here on Sunday that the police had received information that some houseboats, speed boats and shikara boats were conducting operations throwing caution to the wind.
Mr. Jaidev said stringent action would be taken against boat owners flouting norms.
