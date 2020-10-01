Special drive against COVID in Alappuzha

Month-long campaign to focus on protecting 3.33 lakh elderly people

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially locally transmitted ones, the Alappuzha district administration launched a special campaign titled Karutham Alappuzhaye on Thursday.

The month-long campaign is aimed at tackling the spread of the disease by creating awareness and taking protective measures against the disease. As part of it, masks were distributed to the elderly in the district under the aegis of the Social Justice Department. It was inaugurated by District Collector A. Alexander at the Civil Station here.

According to Mr. Alexander, Karutham Alappuzhaye is an elaborate campaign with a special focus on protecting 3.33 lakh elderly people in the district from contracting COVID-19.

Officials said a seven-day cleaning drive would be organised across the district starting October 2. The people have been urged to disinfect their houses and workplaces using liquid bleach. Government offices will also be cleaned. Besides, a host of awareness programmes will be organised in the coming days. The campaign is being organised by coordinating various government departments.

To ensure the support of the public, a Facebook page titled Karutham Alappuzhaye was created. People can send reports and photos of various COVID-19 prevention measures to the email id karuthamalappuzhaye@gmail.com. It will be published on the Facebook page.