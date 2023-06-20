Special dental care services for differently abled 

June 20, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Thrissur

Maintaining good dental hygiene can be a significant challenge for differently abled persons, leading to a high risk of dental diseases.

A state-of-the-art dental care unit, catering specifically to the needs of differently abled children, has been launched at the National Institute of Physical Medicine (NIPMR) at Kallettumkara under the Social Justice department. With the launch of the first ever disabled friendly dental care unit in the public sector, the NIPMR aims to address dental care crisis faced by individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

The public and private dental care centres have often neglected the unique requirements of the differently abled community. Recognising this pressing issue, NIPMR has taken up the initiative to provide inclusive dental care services, said C. Chandrababu, the Executive Director-in-Charge of NIPMR.

“Dental care services specifically designed for differently abled children are rarely accessible, which often leads to dental health complications. The newly established dental care unit at NIPMR will not only serve the students of the institute but also extend its services to individuals from outside the institute.”

The unit has two dedicated doctors offering services and therapy facilities four days a week, with an additional paediatric dentist available for one day. It specialises in providing tailored dental care and treatments for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), Cerebral Palsy and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, ensuring their specific needs are met with utmost care and expertise.

The disabled friendly dental care unit has been set up at a cost of ₹4 lakh and offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments, encompassing a total of thirty-one procedures. This innovative initiative by the NIPMR aims at bridging the gap in dental care accessibility for the differently abled, providing them with the high-quality dental care services they deserve.