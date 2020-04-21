Special cover pays tribute to ‘Corona warriors’

The country’s first philately material to honour the ‘Corona warriors’ has been brought out by the Kerala circle of the Department of Posts.

A special cover released on Tuesday pays tribute to the thousands of ‘Corona warriors’ who have risked their lives in a mammoth effort to keep people safe from the virus.

The special cover shows activities in force to fight the pandemic. It depicts health care personnel, police personnel, postal workers, and services such as ATMs, petrol pumps, and trains that keep the country running despite the COVID-19 threat.

Selfless service

On the back of the cover is a note on the pandemic, its impact on the people, and India Post’s salute for their selfless service. The design of the cover has been decided by the Kerala postal circle.

The special cover is the first philately material on COVID-19 released by India Post. No stamp or other postal stationery has been released by any other postal circle in the country till date. Earlier, China was the first country to bring out a stamp on the Corona warriors, say philatelists.

The cover also has a ₹5-stamp of the Medical Council of India.

The cover was released by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan by handing it over to Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja. Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Postal Circle, and other officials of the Department of Posts attended the release, which followed the COVID-19 containment norms.

The Kerala circle will print 3,000 covers of the special cover, which will be available from philately bureaus in the State. There will be no reprinting of the special cover.