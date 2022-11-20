Special council meeting to discuss letter issue drowned out in Opposition protests

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A special council meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, convened on Saturday to discuss the issues surrounding the letter allegedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation, was drowned out in opposition protests and ended without any discussion on the issue.

The councillors of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had earlier demanded that the Mayor who is facing the accusation should not chair the meeting, refused to take their seats as the meeting began. With huge banners demanding the Mayor’s resignation, the opposition councillors occupied the well of the house for the entire duration of the hour-long session and raised slogans.

Meanwhile, the councillors of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) went on with what became a one-sided discussion. None of the councillors, including Works Standing Committee D.R.Anil, who is also facing an accusation of writing a similar letter, spoke on the letter controversy and chose to focus on the various developmental projects taken up by the ruling front. They accused the opposition of running away from the discussion after demanding that a special council be held to discuss the controversy.

After the Mayor declared the end of the council meeting, the BJP and the UDF took out protest marches through the Corporation compound demanding the Mayor’s resignation.

Later, the Mayor, addressing a press conference, said that the Corporation administration agreed to hold the special council meeting two days before the date demanded by the opposition, because it was not scared of openly discussing the issue. However, the day before the meeting, the UDF parliamentary party leader raised a demand that the Mayor abstain from chairing the meeting, citing Section 39 (4) of the Kerala Municipality Act. She said that the particular clause is applicable only in cases where the chairperson or Mayor has pecuniary interest in any matter under discussion. The opposition has never raised such an allegation against the Mayor.

“The issue regarding the letter is currently pending before the High Court as well as the Ombudsman. The Crime Branch and the Vigilance are carrying out an investigation. We hoped to address the various allegations being raised and clear the air before the public through the discussion. But, now they have run away from the discussion that they themselves had demanded,” she said. To a question on the lack of action against Mr.Anil, who had admitted to writing such a letter, she said that it is a decision for the CPI(M) to take.

The BJP accused the CPI(M) of not taking action against the Mayor or Mr.Anil because the party itself has taken part in the nepotistic act.