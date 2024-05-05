Special consideration sought for parents of children with Type 1 diabetes in general transfer

May 05, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A representation has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary seeking special consideration to the parents of children with Type 1 diabetes and government employees who have Type 1 diabetes in the general transfer of government employees.

The representation by Bushra Shihab, mother of a Type 1 diabetic student, urged the Chief Secretary to issue orders for transferring the parents of children with Type 1 diabetes who are government employees and the government staff who have been struggling with Type 1 diabetes to institutions near their homes in the general transfer.

The representation points out that the State government has been implementing the Mittayi project for children who have Type 1 diabetes because it is a complicated condition. Students with this condition are also given special consideration by general and higher education institutions and the Kerala Public Service Commission.

When such children fall ill, their parents who work in other districts are forced to take leave for days to take care of them, putting them under much stress. Since these children need their parents’ care and protection, the parents should be given posting near their homes.

‘Give priority’

There are nearly 20 categories of government employees who are given special priority in general transfers. Parents of children with Type 1 diabetes should be included in the priority categories, the representation says.

It says that government staff who have this condition too need support from close family when unwell, and so should be included in the general transfer on humane grounds.

Ms. Shihab has also submitted the representation to Kadakampally Surendran, MLA.

