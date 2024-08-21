Special consideration for Plus One girl students in community study centre: Kelu

Plus One higher secondary girl students will be given special consideration in the community study centre (Samuhya Patana Muri), Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after chairing a district-level review of projects of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes departments here on Wednesday.

100-day programme

The review was held as part of the fourth 100-day programme in connection with the third anniversary of the State government for coordinating the functioning of the departments and strengthening them.

The Minister said the implementation of projects of the department would be made more effective. Progress of individual projects should be ensured in bigger initiatives such as Ambedkar Gramam.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil and MLAs C.K. Hareendran, G. Stephen, K. Ansalan, D.K. Murali, I.B Sathish, and V.K. Prasanth attended the meeting.

Mr. Kelu said at the press meet that the issues raised by the MLAs would be examined. With the conclusion of the first- phase review, online meetings would be held at the district level every month. Officials had been directed to invigorate Assembly constituency-level monitoring committees for reviewing the progress of projects.

Basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and roads would be ensured in areas where SC/ST people live. The government and the department were doing everything possible to reduce man-animal conflict. Projects should be implemented properly and officials should ensure there is no lapse in fund utilisation.

Grassroots activities of the departments would be strengthened. The departments should be able to utilise the services of promoters effectively. They should be deployed for two days in offices and for field activities on other days.

Steps would be taken to make home surveys for the SC/ST communities effective and for the three departments to shift to the e-file mechanism completely, Mr. Kelu said.

