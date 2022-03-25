Special consideration for endosulfan areas: Minister

Bindu hands over assistive devices for differently abled

KASARAGOD

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said that special consideration would be given to the endosulfan affected areas in the district. Kasaragod and Malappuram districts had the largest number of differently abled people. The Social Justice department would give special consideration to these two areas, she said in a function organised to hand over assistive devices for differently abled people, here on Friday. She said the endosulfan relief and remediation cell had been reorganised in the district. Rehabilitation activities were being carried out in the affected areas. More programmes and welfare activities needed to be carried out under the leadership of the cell. Its benefits needed to reach the entire household of endosulfan victims, Ms. Bindu said, and added that the Social Justice Department would take such action immediately.

The Minister later inaugurated the distribution of assistive devices for differently abled people, who were included in the District Panchayat’s 2021-22 annual plan. District Panchayat President P. Baby Balakrishnan presided over the function.