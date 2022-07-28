Special cell to implement higher education panels’ recommendations

July 28, 2022 20:14 IST

The Higher Education department has constituted a special cell to coordinate the implementation of the reforms that have been recommended by the Commissions that were formed to revamp the sector.

According to official sources, the cell will liaison with the universities and various agencies that have been entrusted with various projects.

The cell will comprise V. Shafeeque, an assistant professor at MES College, Mampad, as Research Officer on Special Duty to implement the reports of the Commissions. K. Sudheendran, an assistant professor at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, has been appointed the Research Officer on Special Duty for the implementation of the Kerala Resource for Educational Administration and Planning that essentially involves the implementation of the proposed enterprise resource planning systems in higher education institutions. The cell will function under the Kerala State Higher Education Council and report directly to the government, an order stated.

While the Commissions for University Law Reforms and Examination Reforms have submitted their reports, the Higher Education Reforms Commission headed by former Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University Shyam B. Menon is expected to present its recommendations within a few days.