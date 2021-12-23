Kerala

Special career guidance

Samanwaya, a career event organised by the National Employment Service in association with the District Employment Exchange for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe youths in Wayanad, will be held at the CIGI auditorium here on Monday. T. Siddique, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. on the day.

The programme envisages ensuring the representation of qualified youths of the marginalised section of people in government services, organisers said in a release here. Camp registration and career guidance for the youths will also be held as a part of the programme.


