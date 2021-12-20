Kerala

Special camps for ex gratia extended

Special camps for disbursing ex gratia assistance of ₹50,000 to the kin of people who have died of COVID-19 have been extended up to December 22, the District Collector said on Monday.

Organised at taluk offices, the camps are led by Tahsildars. Applicants can apply in person at the taluk offices and village offices or online on relief.kerala.gov.in.

The application should be accompanied by copies of the death certificate/death certificate issued by the ICMR or death declaration document, ration card of the applicant, Aadhaar card and bank passbook and a document establishing the relationship of the applicant to the deceased.


