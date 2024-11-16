 />
Special campaign to enrol names in electoral roll begins in Ernakulam

Published - November 16, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special campaign to enrol names in the electoral rolls will be held at the taluk and village levels in Ernakulam district on November 17 and 24.

The voters’ list can also be verified on these days. Those aged 17 and above can enrol their names, according to a release. Individuals who were removed from the roll but are eligible to be included will receive assistance in adding their names. The campaign is part of the summary revision of the electoral roll for 2025, the release add.

