Special campaign for UDID enrollment

May 23, 2022 23:12 IST

The Social Justice department has launched a special campaign in the district to increase enrollment among the differently abled for unique disability identity (UDID) cards.

Those who have been certified with above 40% disability can register at www.swavlambancard.gov.in for the unified identity card introduced by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Registration can be done either through the mobile phones, Akshaya centres or local bodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The district social justice officer said fresh applications for the UDID cards must be submitted before May 31. For details, contact 7356660056.