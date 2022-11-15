Special campaign for dengue prevention in Thiruvananthapuram

November 15, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The campaign was kicked off on November 14 and will continue till November 26. This year, the district has reported 681 dengue cases and six deaths.

The Hindu Bureau

A special campaign is under way in Thiruvananthapuram for preventing dengue, the district medical officer has said. The campaign was kicked off on November 14 and will continue till November 26. This year, the district has reported 681 dengue cases and six deaths. Mosquito control measures will be carried out in homes, educational institutions and public spaces till November 19. A viral disease, dengue is transmitted by the infective bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito. From November 20 to 26, teams led by people’s representatives will visit homes, public spaces and educational institutions to make sure that vector control activities have been carried out properly.

