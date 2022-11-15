  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special campaign for dengue prevention in Thiruvananthapuram

The campaign was kicked off on November 14 and will continue till November 26. This year, the district has reported 681 dengue cases and six deaths.

November 15, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A special campaign is under way in Thiruvananthapuram for preventing dengue, the district medical officer has said. The campaign was kicked off on November 14 and will continue till November 26. This year, the district has reported 681 dengue cases and six deaths. Mosquito control measures will be carried out in homes, educational institutions and public spaces till November 19. A viral disease, dengue is transmitted by the infective bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito. From November 20 to 26, teams led by people’s representatives will visit homes, public spaces and educational institutions to make sure that vector control activities have been carried out properly.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.