November 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A special camp will be conducted in the district on December 2 and 3 for eligible citizens to add their names to the voters’ list.

Arrangements are being made at all the taluk and village offices in this regard. The camp is being organised as part of the Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls for 2024. District Collector Geromic George, who is also the District Election officer, have urged all eligible citizens, to make use of the opportunity.